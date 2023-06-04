 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec is
currently moving west across the Great Lakes and Wisconsin. Smoke
will cross into eastern Minnesota late Sunday morning. The smoke may
make it as far west as Rochester and St Cloud. Air quality should
improve across east central and southeastern Minnesota tomorrow
morning. Some smoke may linger across southeast Minnesota through
Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.
Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation

OWATONNA, Minn. - The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigations of Sabrina Schnoor Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, OPD, assisted by the South-Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT team, Waseca Police Department, and River Valley (Mankato Area) SWAT team executed a warrant at 300 15th Ave. Apt #108 in Waseca.

Jason Lee Horner, 38, was taken into custody without incident.

PREVIOUS STORY: 

OWATONNA, Minn. – A suspect in the killing of Sabrina Lee Schnoor, 25 of Elysian, has been identified.

The Owatonna Police Department says it is asking for the public’s help in locating a Jason Lee Horner, 38.  Horner is described as 6’3’’ tall, weighing 215 pounds, short brown hair and hazel eyes, and has tattoos on his arms, hands and legs

Horner is being called a suspect in the homicide investigation into Schnoor’s death.  Her body was found under the Interstate 35 bridge overpass in the 600 block of Florence Street on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on Horner is asked to call 911.  The public is being urged to not approach Horner if they see him.

