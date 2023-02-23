Here's your primer for the latest season of 'Survivor'

Survivor returns for its 44th season over 22 years on CBS and you can see it all on KIMT3 or CBS on Paramount+ Wednesday nights at 7pm!
Watch what happens with the new castaways from SOKA & TIKA tribes during the 2-Hour season premiere on CBS scheduled for Wednesday, March 1st
Come here to kimt.com for player profiles and updates, as well as exclusive interviews with KIMT’s “one to watch” 27-year-old Sarah Wade originally from Rochester MN!
One of the originators of reality TV, Survivor never ceases to amaze viewers with its stimulating group of castaways, entertaining twists, and intellectual gameplay. Beautiful locations serve as a hotbed for personalities through their relationship drama, physical challenges, and blindsides as they decide who goes and who stays.
Here is a link to a 3-min Sneak Peak for Survivor 44: https://www.cbs.com/shows/video/qG4T5L16TPN4fRPRsI8OcOYWl5yqzhNS/