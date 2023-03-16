Get to know Rochester's tie to this season of 'Survivor' Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Meet Sarah, who hails from Rochester and is competing on this season of "Survivor."Click on the video tabs for more: KIMT News 3's Tyler Utzka sits down with Rochester native, Sara Wade about her experience on the show. The new season starts March 1 on KIMT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Survivor Get to know Rochester's tie to this season of 'Survivor' Updated 2 hrs ago News Sunday Funday for a Cure in Rochester Updated Feb 26, 2023 Survivor Here's your primer for the latest season of 'Survivor' Updated Feb 28, 2023 Recommended for you