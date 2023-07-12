Survey underway on Highway 14/Broadway Avenue project in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A high-traffic intersection in Olmsted County is scheduled for improvements and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants to know what the public thinks about it.
MnDOT says nearly 50,000 vehicles use the intersection of Highway 14 and Broadway Avenue in Rochester every day. Drivers are being asked to share their experiences of the area through a comment map found on the project website.
The project will span west and east on Hwy 14 from 4th Avenue SW to 3rd Avenue SE and north and south from 9th Street SE to the access points north of 14th Street SW. Portions of the project will include reconstruction, which is the process of removing and replacing materials of the road.
To reduce crashes and improve crossings for pedestrians and bicyclists, MnDOT is looking into these changes:
· Alter some or all turning lanes
· Reduce speeding, especially on Broadway Avenue
· Resurface Broadway Avenue to 9th Street SE
· Adjust crosswalks and install new sidewalks/trails
· Upgrade ADA facilities
· Replace traffic signal
· Improve lighting
The survey will close August 27.