Survey going out on the future of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An invitation-only survey is being sent to some Rochester residents.
The city says postcards will arrive in their mail starting Friday and the goal is to “get a better understanding of how residents experience living and working in our city.”
This survey is being sent to randomly selected households but the city says another one open to all residents will be made available soon.
“As the City of Rochester continues to grow and find improved ways to serve its residents, listening to our community is essential,” says Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer. “Our leadership is hoping for as much feedback from this survey as possible so we can be sure we are aligned with the wants and needs of our community as we make decisions that impact Rochester residents.”
The city says all responses to the survey will be confidential.