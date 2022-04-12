Survey finds Minnesota's healthcare industry could face 'alarming' drop in workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new survey by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) indicates worker burnout and a lack of workers is affecting a wide range of healthcare professions.
MDH says the survey is the first of its kind on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on most of the licensed health care workforce in Minnesota. It is based on the workforce survey that is administered at the time of license renewal for “front-line” providers including physician assistants, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, nurses, physicians, mental health providers, and others.
MDH says the survey shows “alarming” projected workforce losses in Minnesota’s small towns and rural areas. Nearly 1 in 5 rural health care providers responded that they plan to leave their profession within the next five years, with the largest projected losses are among physicians, and 1 out of every 3 rural physicians report planning to leave their profession within the next five years.
“We are going to need several approaches and solutions aimed at both recruiting the future workforce and retaining the current one,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We in government and health care must do more to prioritize retention, work with educational institutions to expand clinical training opportunities, and focus more broadly on the care team, including nurses, physicians, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, and others.”
The survey found vacancies are up in nearly all health professions since their pre-pandemic levels. The largest increases are in mental health and substance abuse counseling occupations, where 1 in 4 jobs is currently vacant and open for hire.
To view the report, Minnesota’s Health Care Workforce: Pandemic-Provoked Workforce Exits, Burnout, and Shortages, click here.