Surprise honor at 106th meeting of Mason City Chamber of Commerce

MASON CITY, Iowa – There was a big surprise at the 106th annual meeting of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce on Thursday
Chamber President and CEO Robin Anderson was given the Distinguished Citizen Award. The Chamber released the following statement about Anderson’s impact in North Iowa:
“Robin Anderson is a servant leader who has committed her career with the Chamber to improving the North Iowa community. She has a unique ability to see the big picture, along with knowing all the little steps it will take to bring that vision to reality. Robin gets things done, she does it well, and she never asks for recognition in return.”
“Revitalizing the Historic Park Inn, bringing Sculptures on Parade to the city, creating murals on the backs of downtown buildings, moving and restoring the Egloff House, and, after two decades of trying, finally cutting the ribbon on the Principal Pavilion in downtown Mason City.”
“These are just a few of the major projects Mason City has seen in recent years, and they may never have happened if it wasn’t for Robin’s vision, passion, and drive.”
“Without Robin’s influence, Mason City and North Iowa would be a very different place. As she prepares to retire at the end of the year, the Chamber could think of no better way to say “thank you” for her years of service as a leader for the business community and the region as a whole. She truly embodies the definition of “Distinguished Citizen.””
Among other awards handed out during the event at North Iowa Area Community College:
CEO Kalliope Eaton and President P.K. O’Handley accepted the Small Business of the Year on behalf of Midwest Construction.
Dr. Noemi Cruz-Orcutt, owner of Mint Springs Dentistry, received the Boss of the Year award.
Des Moines attorney Andrew Anderson and Johnston businessman Dan Robeson shared the Distinguished Citizen Award for their work behind the scenes to ensure the success of the Historic Park Inn Hotel project.
The Workplace Wellness Award was presented to Kingland in recognition of a workplace culture that ensures staff members experience total well-being.
Mary Holmes from North Iowa Broadcasting was named Ambassador of the Year in recognition of her commitment and hard work.
Outgoing chamber board members were also recognized for their service. Board members completing terms are:
Andy Meyer from Bergland + Cram Architects
Jeff Gribben from First Citizens Bank
Bill Phillips from Henkel Construction Company
Fouad Daoud from WHKS Engineers
Andrew Johnston from the Laird Law Firm
Tiffany Nonnweiler from First Citizens Bank
Katie Wold from Three on the Tree
Dan Young from Young Construction.
Jane Fischer, owner and broker at Jane Fischer & Associates, presided over the meeting and completed her term as chairperson of the board. Evan Raulie, plant manager at Smithfield, will fill this role in the year ahead.