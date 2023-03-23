Surf Ballroom named rural Iowa's 'Outstanding Attraction' for 2023

ALTOONA, Iowa – The Surf Ballroom & Museum has been named the 2023 “Outstanding Attraction” for rural Iowa.
That was one of the awards presented at the annual Iowa Tourism Conference.
“We continue to see tourism rebound in Iowa,” says Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager for the Iowa Tourism Office. “Events are definitely back, as evidenced by the 25 nominations we received for Outstanding Event. We look forward to continuing the positive momentum in 2023.”
The Surf Ballroom & Museum posted the following message to social media after receiving its award:
“For 75 years, the Surf has been where music lives thanks to the many who have rallied around and supported our historic gem. Much like a rising tide, these countless illustrations of support have built up over time lifting us up in times of need and creating a positive energy and momentum throughout our great community.”
“We enthusiastically look forward to Clear Lake’s Destination Iowa projects planned for the surrounding Surf District neighborhood that will create a true destination for travelers, complete with an enhanced Music Enrichment Center for improved educational experiences, a boutique hotel, streetscape enhancements and waterfront connections. This project is sure to draw even more people to Clear Lake and north Iowa when it’s complete.”
13 awards were presented in metro and rural categories, with conference attendees also voting for the People’s Choice Award.
The complete list of 2023 Iowa Tourism Award recipients:
Outstanding Attraction
Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, Iowa City (Metro)
Surf Ballroom & Museum, Clear Lake (Rural)
Outstanding Community
Council Bluffs (Metro)
Winterset (Rural)
Outstanding Dining Business
de Kelder Speakeasy, Pella (Metro)
Harvestville Farm, Donnellson (Rural)
Outstanding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiative
Iowa State Fair Sensory-Friendly Morning, Des Moines (Metro)
Outstanding Event
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, Council Bluffs (Metro)
Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo (Rural)
Outstanding Individual Leader
Joshua Schamberger, President at Think Iowa City (Metro)
Delaney Evers, Tourism and Main Street Director at PACT, Centerville
Outstanding Lodging Property
King’s Pointe Waterpark Resort, Storm Lake (Metro)
Field of Dreams Movie Site, Dyersville (Rural)
Outstanding Marketing Collaboration
Cedar Falls Tourism & KWWL (Metro)
Tour O’Brien County (Rural)
Outstanding Niche Market Initiative
Catch Des Moines (Metro)
Outstanding Promotional Material
Catch Des Moines (Metro)
Iowa Valley RC&D, Amana (Rural)
Outstanding Retail Experience
The District: Czech Village & New Bohemia, Cedar Rapids (Metro)
Cody Road Shopping District, LeClaire (Rural)
Outstanding Social Media Execution
Meet Ottumwa (Metro)
Wright County Fair (Rural)
Outstanding Website
Visit Fort Dodge (Metro)
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street & Chamber Community (Rural)
People’s Choice Award
Travel Dubuque and Voices Productions