Supply chain shortages impact on local Rochester business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been tough going for business owners over the past two years - from the first pandemic lockdown, to a lack of workers and supplies.
One Rochester business says they're still feeling the pinch.
'Wear Local' located on North Broadway, runs two businesses under the same roof - they print apparel for other businesses and even operate a retail store for its own designs.
Everything they make is customized - from workwear to casual wear.
Between factories operating at reduced capacity, and competing with bigger businesses for inventory, store owner Ryan Froh says it's been hard getting what they need.
“Say it's out of stock, here's when they plan on refilling it - but now, you don't even know so it makes it harder to sell merchandise when you don't have any,” he explains.
The store works with 4 main vendors, Froh says finding alternatives for out-of-stock items can take up to 3 times as long to complete an order.
He adds inventory shortages are also affecting their pricing.
“That kind of price increase, usually they do like 5, maybe even 10, but something like 33 percent is a lot. but it's part of business right now.”
With them being short on some items he says if there's something you like, but they don't have right now, they do have other options.
Wear Local also sets up online stores for businesses, you can contact them through their website.