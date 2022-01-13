 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school
departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The
winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15
to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind
will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in
open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Supply chain issues imacting American Legion's new flags

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.- From grocery stores, restaurants and even car dealers,  supply chain issues are hitting everyone.  Even The American Legion is feeling the brunt of shortages.

Every year, Tony Loecher likes to buy new flags for the Rochester non-profit. Loecher who manages the non-profit says they get faded by the sun and battered by the wind. Last month's storm really took a toll on their flags.

Loecher ordered new flags but they won't come for awhile.

"Unfortunately, due to Covid and some supply chain issues, having these custom flags is gonna take some time," the manager tells KIMT News 3.

This is the first time he's ever experienced this issue. Costs have also increased in the past two years for the American flag and the POW/MIA flag. 

"It's just the nature of the beast right now. With this pandemic that's been going on for two years now, alot of supply chain issues, you're seeing it whether it's in the food and beverage industry or in the industry such as for the flags."

The American Legion Post 92 doesn't know when the new flags will come in but until they do, they have a volunteer sewing up the current ones to make them look nicer.

This is the third time The American Legion has replaced their flags. The cost to replace all six flags usually runs around $1,500.

