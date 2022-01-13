Supply chain issues imacting American Legion's new flags

ROCHESTER, Minn.- From grocery stores, restaurants and even car dealers, supply chain issues are hitting everyone. Even The American Legion is feeling the brunt of shortages.
Every year, Tony Loecher likes to buy new flags for the Rochester non-profit. Loecher who manages the non-profit says they get faded by the sun and battered by the wind. Last month's storm really took a toll on their flags.
Loecher ordered new flags but they won't come for awhile.
"Unfortunately, due to Covid and some supply chain issues, having these custom flags is gonna take some time," the manager tells KIMT News 3.
This is the first time he's ever experienced this issue. Costs have also increased in the past two years for the American flag and the POW/MIA flag.
"It's just the nature of the beast right now. With this pandemic that's been going on for two years now, alot of supply chain issues, you're seeing it whether it's in the food and beverage industry or in the industry such as for the flags."
The American Legion Post 92 doesn't know when the new flags will come in but until they do, they have a volunteer sewing up the current ones to make them look nicer.
This is the third time The American Legion has replaced their flags. The cost to replace all six flags usually runs around $1,500.