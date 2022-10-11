Super Fresh owners sell store after 42 years

AUSTIN, Minn.-After 42 years of ownership, Jim and Merlene Stiles are selling off Super Fresh. The place is known for its baked goods, produce, and garden center. This Saturday will mark the last day of the couple's ownership. After that, the store will be temporarily closed. Jim will be joining his wife Merlene in retirement. He says it'll be difficult saying goodbye to the customers he's come to know so well.
"Retiring and-and missing all my friends here that come out to Super Fresh and all the customers that I've known for over the decades, that'll be hard not seeing them as often," Jim said.
The prospective owners are hoping to reopen the store in mid-November.