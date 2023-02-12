Super Bowl Keeps Local Pizza Place Busy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Super Bowl kept our local Rosati's Pizza pretty busy. They had more money coming in than they usually do on a Sunday. Also, they received multiple orders scheduled to be at their drop off locations at 5:00 p.m., which was thirty minutes before the Super Bowl was scheduled to start. Their Chicago deep-dish pizza and Italian beef sandwich were some of their better-selling items today. Lance Patterson, the franchise owner, said serving people brings him a lot of joy.
“I grew up in a family-run business. I learned a lot from my father. He taught me how to treat customers, and we try to take care of people as best we can. I mean, mistakes happen, but I tell my people, ‘it’s okay, but it’s not okay not to care about the customer. We want to make things right,'" Patterson said.
He also said that this Super Bowl was about as beneficial to his restaurant as last year's big game.