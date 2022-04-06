 Skip to main content
Sunshine returns for the weekend!

  • Updated
  • 0
Weekend Forecast (4/6/22)

I think it's safe to say that many of us are tired of the cloudy, rainy, and windy weather we have had to endure recently. Luckily, there is sunshine in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a fair amount of sunshine, along with some warmer temperatures. Highs will approach 50 on Saturday, and we'll all be in the 50s on Sunday. Enjoy the sunshine this weekend because rain chances returns next week.

