I think it's safe to say that many of us are tired of the cloudy, rainy, and windy weather we have had to endure recently. Luckily, there is sunshine in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday should feature a fair amount of sunshine, along with some warmer temperatures. Highs will approach 50 on Saturday, and we'll all be in the 50s on Sunday. Enjoy the sunshine this weekend because rain chances returns next week.
Sunshine returns for the weekend!
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
- 0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today