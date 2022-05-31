 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine is on tap through the end of the workweek!

  • 0
The Next 3 Days

We're keeping sunshine in the forecast through the rest of the workweek! Aside from a few afternoon clouds each day, mainly sunny skies are expected along with some pleasant temperatures. High will be in the lower to middle 70s each day, and winds will be on the lighter side on Wednesday. Thursday will feature more of a breeze, but overall, the next few days are looking great!

Recommended for you