We're keeping sunshine in the forecast through the rest of the workweek! Aside from a few afternoon clouds each day, mainly sunny skies are expected along with some pleasant temperatures. High will be in the lower to middle 70s each day, and winds will be on the lighter side on Wednesday. Thursday will feature more of a breeze, but overall, the next few days are looking great!
Sunshine is on tap through the end of the workweek!
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
