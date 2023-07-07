We're looking a beautiful conditions ahead for the weekend! Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Some clouds will billow up in the afternoon, and could try to squeeze out a rain shower, but we'll likely stay dry. Even more sunshine and 80s are back for Sunday and Monday before we start tracking storm chances for the middle of next week.
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures through the weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
