Well... after what seems like a long period of cloudy, cool, and rainy weather over the past few weeks, we're finally getting more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wednesday is shaping up to be a great day with sunshine and high temperatures near 60. The wind will be on the light side as well making for rather pleasant conditions.
Sunshine and pleasant conditions on Wednesday!
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
