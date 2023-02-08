We're tracking the chance for snow showers on Thursday, but temperatures are still expected to be mild in the 30s. These mild temperatures are expected for the weekend along with plenty of sunshine. Highs should be well into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday, which is about 10-15 degrees warmer than normal. It's likely that these mild temps will continue into next week.
Sunshine and mild temps ahead for the weekend!
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
