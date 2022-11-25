We'll keep the sunny and mild conditions around for Saturday as highs remain in the 50s. If you're planning to hang up Christmas lights, there will be some wind as gusts could reach 30 mph. A cold front will pass through Saturday night as another system passes to our southeast into Sunday, bring a slight chance for rain/snow showers early Sunday, otherwise just cold weather for Sunday as highs are in the 30s.
Sunshine and mild temperatures continue for Saturday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
