Thinking about taking the kiddos out to the pool on Wednesday? We've got some great weather in store! Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It will also feel much more comfortable compared to Monday and Tuesday as the humidity levels are much better.
Sunshine and less humidity in store for Wednesday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today