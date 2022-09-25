A mix of clouds and sunshine is in store for Monday and it will be a cool one as temperatures struggle to reach the lower 60s. Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday and throughout the rest of the workweek. We're looking at the potential of our first frost of the season Tuesday night as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s. If you have any plants outside, consider bringing them in. A slow warm up is expected through the week as highs are in the upper 50s on Tuesday, but will be back to the upper 60s by Friday.
Sunshine and cooler than normal conditions expected for the upcoming workweek
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
