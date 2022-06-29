 Skip to main content
Sunny skies through most of the Independence Day weekend

  • Updated
Independence Day Weekend Forecast

We'll start to dry things out heading into the 4th of July Holiday weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have an off chance for a brief summertime thunderstorm but the days will otherwise be dry, and the 4th of July will feature a better chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm in the lower to middle 80s each day, but Independence Day will feature more humidity which will fuel that better chance of thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the forecast if you're planning on attending any fireworks shows or have other outdoor plans on Monday.

