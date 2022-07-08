We've made it to Friday, so let's look ahead to the weekend forecast! Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday with highs generally around 80 degrees. Sunshine will continue through most of the day on Sunday, but there will be a chance for thunderstorms move in later in the day and into Sunday night. There is a Level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather, so it's something StormTeam 3 is monitoring for the end of the weekend.
Sunny skies in play for most of the weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
