Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS...

Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel
clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and
weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only
a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a
tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please
immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado
warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

Sunny skies in play for most of the weekend

Weekend Forecast

We've made it to Friday, so let's look ahead to the weekend forecast! Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday with highs generally around 80 degrees. Sunshine will continue through most of the day on Sunday, but there will be a chance for thunderstorms move in later in the day and into Sunday night. There is a Level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather, so it's something StormTeam 3 is monitoring for the end of the weekend.

