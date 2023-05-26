We've got a beautiful day ahead of us on Saturday! Sunny skies are in store along with pleasant temperatures for the North Iowa Band Festival parade kicking off at 10 AM in Mason City. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with light southerly winds. Eventually, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s later in the day. If you're heading out to the parade, grab the sunglasses, pack the sunscreen, and enjoy the day!
Sunny skies for the North Iowa Band Festival parade!
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today