Sunny skies for the North Iowa Band Festival parade!

Band Festival Parade Forecast

We've got a beautiful day ahead of us on Saturday! Sunny skies are in store along with pleasant temperatures for the North Iowa Band Festival parade kicking off at 10 AM in Mason City. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with light southerly winds. Eventually, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s later in the day. If you're heading out to the parade, grab the sunglasses, pack the sunscreen, and enjoy the day!

