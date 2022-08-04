Sunny skies continue on Friday before weekend storm chances

We're looking at warm and more humid conditions returning on Friday as temperatures warm into the middle to upper 80s. With dew points back into the 60s, heat index values could top 90 degrees for many areas during the afternoon. For the weekend, this higher humidity will fuel storm chances beginning Saturday afternoon and more storms possible Saturday night and into Sunday. For Saturday, there is a low-end potential for strong to severe thunderstorms, which could extend into Sunday. The weekend wont be a total washout, but keep an eye on the potential for thunderstorms impacting your outdoor plans.
