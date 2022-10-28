There's nothing spooky about this forecast! Sunny skies are in store for much of the weekend and high should reach the lower to middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday. These temperatures will be running about 10-15 degrees above average for the end of October, and the mild temperatures will continue into early November.
Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures ahead for the weekend
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today