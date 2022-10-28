 Skip to main content
Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures ahead for the weekend

Pleasant Weekend Forecast
Aaron White

There's nothing spooky about this forecast! Sunny skies are in store for much of the weekend and high should reach the lower to middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday. These temperatures will be running about 10-15 degrees above average for the end of October, and the mild temperatures will continue into early November. 

