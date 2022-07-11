The next few days will feature an ample amount of sunshine with near average high temperatures. A few clouds will billow up Tuesday afternoon, with a very slight chance for a rain shower. Otherwise, expect sunshine Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels will be on the lower side, making for some nice conditions through Thursday. You'll notice the humidity a bit more by Thursday and Friday, which will help fuel storm chances on Friday and into the early part of the weekend.
Sunny skies ahead for most of the workweek
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
