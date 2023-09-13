 Skip to main content
Sunny and Warm for Thursday

Thursday School Day Forecast

Don't be jealous of the kids out at recess on Thursday! Be sure to take some time to get out and enjoy the sun and warmth yourself. We're tracking those sunny skies for you on Thursday. With breezes coming out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, the warm temperatures will be coming right along. We're looking at highs in the upper 70s to even 80 degrees for tomorrow. We'll start off cool, though, so be sure to send the kids out to the bus with a light jacket or a hoodie, but as the day goes on, you won't need that quite as much. We're tracking a cold front that could bring some rain showers for Friday, so stay tuned to KIMT Storm Team 3 for the latest!

