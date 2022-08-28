Sunday night severe weather threat

A severe weather threat continues into the evening and overnight hours with the majority of the KIMT area under a Level 1 (Marginal Risk) for severe weather. Areas of Olmsted, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn County fall under a Level 2 (Slight Risk) threat. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 12 AM for Steele and Goodhue County and extending through the Twin Cities and across central Minnesota.
Our area will be seeing more of the stormy weather during the overnight. If severe weather develops, the main threats include large hail, damaging gusts and even an isolated chance for a tornado. General timing looks to be during the late night and overnight hours of Sunday into Monday.
After the front triggering the storms passes the area, we'll be left with lingering showers through Monday morning with clouds clearing through the afternoon.