Sunday night collision totals two vehicles in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two vehicles were totaled in a rear end collision Sunday night in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10:13 pm at the intersection of Pheasant Avenue and 300th Street. Two juvenile drivers were heading west when one slowed to turn left and the other crashed into them. One vehicle came to a stop in the south ditch and the other ended up on the south shoulder of 300th Street.
One juvenile driver suffered minor cuts to his right hand and the other was not harmed.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and the juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.