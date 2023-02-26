Sunday Funday for a Cure in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2nd annual "Sunday Funday for a Cure" was today at Rochester Eagles Club. It was a fundraiser for the 2024 Eagles Cancer Telethon. They were looking to surpass the nearly $6,000 they raised at the event. There were these mini Olympics with games like Plinko, tippy table and mini javelin. The top three athletes at the end of the fundraiser received cash prizes as well as medals. There was also a bucket raffle featuring items such as a wine basket, goodies for a night around the fire, and family-friendly games. Erin Henderson, one of the members of the Rochester Eagles Club, said she personally knows how important it is to support a cause like this.
“My mom recently had breast cancer about a year ago, and so for me it really means a lot that anything I can do to help support the research that could go f-to make sure that she doesn’t have a recurrence or so that my sisters and I don’t get it is really important," Henderson said.
The fundraiser raised around $5,200. Rochester Eagles Club will have another fundraiser on August 4th to support the 2024 Eagles Cancer Telethon.