Summertime heat returns next week

Get ready for some heat! Summertime heat is back in full force next week as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s. Expect highs to be near 90 on Tuesday, and well into the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Factoring in the humidity, heat index values could approach 100 by Thursday afternoon. If you're heading out to any county fairs next week, make sure to stay hydrated and bring that sunscreen!

