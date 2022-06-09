 Skip to main content
Summertime heat is in store next week

Temperatures Outlook Next Week

Are you ready for that summertime heat? Thinking it's about time for some lake or pool days? Well... next week will bring some great weather for both as sunshine is expected and temperatures will be quite warm. Highs will reach the 80s all next week, and there will be a couple days with lower 90s possible. The humidity will also be on the rise, making for some rather muggy days next week. With the heat and humidity around, there will likely be a few chances for thunderstorms at some point, but for now, most days are looking dry.

