An upper level ridge is developing across the center of the county, which is going to allow for an ample amount of sunshine, but will also allow temperatures to soar. On Monday, temperatures were well into the 80s and 90s across the Upper Midwest and we'll likely see even more widespread 90s going into the first day of summer on Wednesday. These hot temperatures are expected to continue for Thursday and Friday before a storm system brings in storm chances and cooler weather for the weekend.
Summertime heat builds in for the rest of the week
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today