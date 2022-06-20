 Skip to main content
Summer officially begins on Tuesday!

First Day of Summer

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 marks the first day of summer as we have reached the summer solstice. This is the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere and for those of us in North Iowa and southern Minnesota, we will see about 15 hours and 29 minutes of daylight. It's also going to be feeling like summer as highs temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

