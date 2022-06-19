 Skip to main content
Summer Heat: It may feel like it's over 100 Monday afternoon.

Monday's Heat (6/19/22)

Get ready for another hot and humid day on Monday! Temperatures are expected to soar into the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon. That, combined with dew points in the lower 70s will make it feel very muggy. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s and may rise over 100 at times. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit your time outside, and NEVER leave your children or pets in the car.

