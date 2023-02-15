Sukup Manufacturing expands into Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Sukup Manufacturing is celebrating its 60th year in business by expanding to a fourth community in North Iowa.
The old Serta building on the south side of Clear Lake is now home to a Sukup production facility for Mixed-Flow dryers. The company says it is in response to growing demand.
“We have had our dealers come to us asking that we provide them with the dryers they need earlier and at a greater quantity,” says Nadine Wreghitt, Sukup Project Manager.
“We tapped into the Clear Lake market; it’s been tremendous,” says Sheffield Plant Manager James Perez. “Obviously with what happened with Larson Manufacturing, wasn’t a good thing, but I’m very happy we were able to keep some of those employees in north Iowa.”
The Clear Lake facility joins other Sukup operations in Manly, Sheffield, and Hampton.
“This new addition in Clear Lake is really what we need to start capitalizing on that demand and respond to our dealers,” says U.S. Sales Manager Jason Arndt. “It invigorates our sales staff to be able and go out and say we can meet demand now.”
Sukup says more than two-dozen people are currently employed at its new Clear Lake location.