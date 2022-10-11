Sukup family honored at 2022 NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center held its 2022 Gala Tuesday.
The Center says the event celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities a great place to work and live and will share the Pappajohn Center’s story, recognize the region’s entrepreneurs, and honor the Sukup family’s vital contributions and support to North Iowa with the NIACC Pappajohn Legacy Award.
Other award winners were:
Entrepreneur of the Year
Melissa Fabian - Simply Nourished MC & Fox Trot Properties
Innovation Award
Easy2Show - Jill & Tony Ihrke
Young Entrepreneur
Dr. Reed & Dr. Addison Faldet, DDS - Hometown Dental
Student Entrepreneur
Avery Williams - Tea Time
