Sukup executive receives national recognition for boosting women in manufacturing

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – An executive at Sukup Manufacturing Co. has been honored by The Manufacturing Institute.
Director of Human Resources Samantha Petersburg will receive a “Women MAKE America Award” in Washington DC in April.
“Samantha’s leadership has inspired me and is influencing the next generation of talent at Sukup. I’ve worked closely with her for years. She’s a born leader and a strong advocate for those on the manufacturing floor,” says Emily Schmitt, Sukup CAO and General Counsel.
Petersburg will join 130 female honorees in DC out of thousands that were nominated.
“My goal every day is to come in and be engaged with our workforce,” says Petersburg. “It’s about connection. It’s about relationships. I want to prioritize our employees in the business decisions I am involved with, in this HR position.”
Sukup credits Petersburg with many positives changes within the company, such as:
- Growing Sukup’s internship program, which has allowed them to retain 65% of those interns over the years.
- Being instrumental in the planning and ultimate success of an on-site health clinic, which now averages more appointments per day than comparable rural clinics.
- Developing policies that bring the focus to the families working at Sukup. Paid parental leave is now a reality for employees.
“I want there to be a family-friendly environment, a place that allows everyone to be successful no matter what role they are at Sukup Manufacturing. Every role here is important,” says Petersburg.
The Women MAKE Awards are part of the Manufacturing Institute’s Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Sukup says women currently make up more than 30% of its workforce, higher than the national average.
Emily Schmitt received a “Women MAKE America Award” in 2019.