Sukup creating new childcare option in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – Another childcare facility is being built in Sheffield, thanks to Sukup Manufacturing Co.
The company says it is teaming up with Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care on the project. Charlie Brown Preschool & Childcare has served north Iowa for more than 50 years and currently has two locations in Mason City and one in Clear Lake.
“A lack of childcare is not something we want our employees to face each week,” says Emily Schmitt, Sukup CAO/General Counsel. “We know that family is at the core of what we do, and when we applied for this grant, our hope was to ease their childcare concerns.”
In September 2022, Sukup received the “Future Ready Iowa Child Care Infrastructure” matching grant that will allow the creation of a Sheffield facility that will accommodate 150 childcare slots.
“We are excited to be joining forces with a great company like Sukup to provide quality childcare to the families of Sheffield and surrounding areas,” says Amber Morud, Charlie Brown’s Executive Director. “Sukup and Charlie Brown recognize that quality childcare is essential to the continued growth and success of Sheffield.”
Sukup has also worked with West Fork Schools and United Bank and Trust Sheffield/Hampton on this project.
“A daycare center is needed in Sheffield. Many students are lost to open enrollment due to the lack of daycare in the area,” says Mike Kruger, West Fork Superintendent.
Sukup says it conducted a survey that found:
• 90+ families seeking Sheffield-area childcare
• Families drive up to 30 miles for providers
• Many families would make the switch if a Sheffield option is available
The new childcare facility in Sheffield is expected to open in the summer of 2024.