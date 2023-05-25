Suicide rates rise again in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – After a brief decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, suicide rates in Minnesota are back on the rise.
After a brief dip during the pandemic in 2020, the rate of suicide in Minnesota rose in 2021 and 2022. There were 808 deaths by suicide in 2021 and 835 in 2022, according to final and preliminary data respectively. The rate of suicide was steadily increased in Minnesota for 20 years and the 14.3 suicides per 100,000 people in 2022 was near the all-time high of 14.4 reached in 2019.
From 2011 to 2021, suicide, or intentional self-harm, was the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota.
“Suicide is a significant public health issue that involves the tragic loss of human life,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “It is important for us to take a comprehensive public health approach to suicide prevention that supports connectedness, belonging and protections from lethal means.”
MDH says suicide also does not affect all groups equally. According to preliminary data, male Minnesotans had a suicide rate four times higher than females in 2022. The majority of suicide deaths were males in 2021, continuing a long trend, even though women accounted for 65% of hospital-treated self-harm or suicide attempts in 2016-2020. Researchers say these patterns are likely related to the lethal and predominant role guns in male suicide.
In 2021, American Indian or Alaska Natives had a higher suicide rate in Minnesota than other races or ethnicities – the highest rate for American Indians since at least 2000. The American Indian community suffers from higher suicide rates than other racial or ethnic groups in Minnesota.