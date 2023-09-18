Suicide prevention training being offered to Minnesota teachers and school staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Teachers and school staff in Minnesota are being offered the chance to get training in mental health and suicide prevention.
It’s a joint initiative of the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Department of Education aimed at offering every teacher and school staff member Kognito suicide prevention and mental health training. MDH sys the sessions walk participants through real-life conversations regarding mental health, giving learners feedback on how they can respond and provide support.
“We want teachers to feel confident and comfortable in supporting their students' well-being,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We can all play a role in preventing suicide in Minnesota, and we want to remind all Minnesotans that hope is possible, and help is available.”
The training will be available to all school staff for free through June 2024 by clicking here. MDH says this is likely the last chance to receive the training because it will soon be discontinued.
“We need to do everything in our power to support students’ mental health,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett. “We are encouraged by how many educators have completed the trainings so far and now hope that all educators will take advantage of this expanded opportunity.”