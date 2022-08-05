Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
Police say a pink stun gun was found in Miller’s pocket and a digital scale and syringes were found in the back seat of his vehicle.
Miller was sentenced Friday to one year and eight months behind bars, with credit for 324 days already served. A charge of fifth-degree drug possession was dismissed as part of a plea deal.