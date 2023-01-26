Study says RCTC's regional economic impact is $234 million

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A study by the Minnesota State college and university system, estimates Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) has a $234.9 million impact on the regional economy and creates 1,785 jobs.
The study was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.
“At Rochester Community and Technical College, our top priority is the success of our students, but it is important to note that RCTC plays a vital role in both the state and the regional economies,” says Jeffery Boyd, Ed.D., RCTC’s President. “Our operations and the economic activity generated by our faculty, staff, and students touch virtually every corner of our regional economy including healthcare, education, hospitality, construction, maintenance, and retail.”
The study considered the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by RCTC and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the College. The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income. In addition, it estimated the value of the increase in productivity that the degrees awarded by RCTC yield throughout the careers of the graduates. Assuming a 40-year work life, the study claims the education received by these graduates will yield additional state income of $6 billion.
“RCTC makes a long-term contribution to the regional economy with every graduating class because the productivity improvements from higher education last for the worker’s entire career,” says President Boyd.
The economic contribution report for RCTC is available at rctc.edu/about/economic-impact.