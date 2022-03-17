Students 'stuffing the bus' for the Mitchell County Food Bank

OSAGE, Iowa - Imagine trying to fill an entire school bus with grocery and toiletry items from top to bottom. That's what Osage Middle School students are wanting to do.
Tuesday and Wednesday, students have been collecting food and other items like paper towels for the Mitchell County Food Bank, with the assistance of Randy's Neighborhood Market, Dollar General, and of course, shoppers.
6th graders Autumn Owen and Laila Rogers are recognizing the need that can be found in communities large and small, urban and rural.
"People spend a lot of money on Christmas, so they don't have money during this time. that's why it's really important to donate money for food, especially for those in need," Rogers says.
"I really like to help people out, if they need more food and help families, and everyone that needs help," Owen says.
Altogether, this year's drive collected about 1,500 items and $500 in monetary donations.