Students showcase their work at the 6th annual "Rochester Regional STEM Fair"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 65th annual "Rochester Regional STEM Fair" took place at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. It was a chance for middle school and high school students in southeastern Minnesota to show off their research and projects to community members. Over a 100 students and more than 50 judges were part of the event. Projects covered topics such as whether or not candy makes students test better and whether or not cats will recognize bird calls as a sign of prey. Barrett Parker and Joshua Park, a couple of the students there, shared why they picked their projects.
“Last year in seventh grade, I watched a movie with my class about making an ROV called ‘Spare Parts,’ and I found it really interesting (and) so did my friend that helped me with this, so we decided to build an ROV to see if it was possible to just do it by ourselves," Parker said.
“For some reason I overexaggerate-think I wait a millions of hours, but I actually want to, like, know how long it takes because eventually my hands get too hot. I’m a little impatient also," Park said.
More than 60 students from this fair will compete in "Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair" in Saint Paul in March. The judges were volunteers from organizations such as Winona State University, IBM and Mayo Clinic.