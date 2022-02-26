Students show off science skills at Willow Creek Middle School for Gateway Science Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students from Rochester and surrounding areas tried out their science skills Saturday at the Gateway Science Fair.
It is all about promoting an early, positive learning experience for all students.
The fair focuses on learning and personal growth rather than on winning prizes.
This is the 32nd year of the Gateway Science Fair and nearly 150 students from 22 schools were represented in the fair.
Parent volunteer Katie Holger says she participated in the fair when she was in 3rd grade - now her daughter is in the fair. “It’s really fun to see the excitement in my kids doing the science fair project and seeing what fun things they come up with.”
Her daughter Kaia’s project is ‘Which potato makes the best battery?' She waited three years to show off her project.
“It feels good. Another thing I liked about this is eating the potatoes when I was done,” she says.
3rd through 6th grade students participated in the fair, with a total of 125 individual projects.
I love to see them go around and talk to each other about their projects - and what they're doing. it's just really fun to see that spark and creativity in their minds,” Holger adds.
This is the first year back after taking a break last year due to COVID, organizers limited today's event to 150 students.