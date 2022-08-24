Students, RCTC speaks out about loan forgiveness announcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness. President Biden made the historic announcement on Wednesday.
The Biden Administration says $10,000 in federal student loan debt will be canceled for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year or couples making less than $250,000 a year.
Additionally, anyone receiving federal Pell Grants, which are given to students with the greatest financial need, and making less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for a total of $20,000 in forgiveness.
Students on Rochester Community Technical College's campus shared what the announcement meant to them.
Mother of four Cassandra Ladewig says she's taken out loans and has really worked hard to make ends meet.
"It's been tricky, especially since I have such little ones at home still, so making sure that I'm able to work extra hours so I can pay for my textbooks to kind of make a little more room to take my classes. I've also spaced out my classes to help alleviate my semester financial load," she explained.
Kadence Kochie from Rochester expressed that she believes the loans could help struggling students.
She said, "Money can get tight and having that extra money and not having to worry about, 'Oh gosh, I'm not going to be able to pay for this because I have to pay for school,' would be super nice."
In a statement RCTC Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said:
“The colleges and universities of Minnesota State offer the lowest tuition and fees in the state, giving students access to quality education options and the ability to limit or avoid debt. We support actions that improve the accessibility and affordability of higher education for Minnesota’s students including actions that forgive student loan debt or allow student loan borrowers to postpone payment and doubling the maximum Pell Grant.”
President Biden is also deferring student loan repayments until the end of the year which is the last time the pandemic-era pause will be extended.