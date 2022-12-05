Students learn to make pizza from special guest at Mayo High School

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Students in a culinary arts class at Mayo High School enjoyed some special pizza making lessons today. Rochester's own Chef Pasquale Presa talked about his passion for pizza making and, with the help of his cousin, showed the students how to prepare the pizza dough, sauce and cheese the dish, and bake everything in the oven before serving it to the hungry students. Cindy Huesman, the family and consumer sciences teacher, said her students have been looking forward to this experience.
“I’ve never really ever had any time where they couldn’t, you know, the students say, ‘no, never bring them back in.’ They’ve always been, you know, they like that. They like it when people come in and-and communicate with them," Huesman said.
Later in the week, the student will start making some pizzas.