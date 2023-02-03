Students Learn About Career Opportunities Available After High School

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-Students at Triton High School learned about opportunities open to them after they graduate at an event called "Beyond High School Day." They could explore options with area employers as well as colleges, the military, and even apprenticeships. Over sixty exhibitors were part of the event. Due to the COVID-19, this is the first time they've been able to do "Beyond High School Day" on a scale like this since 2019. Christi Runnells, the Triton High School counselor, said the event benefits both the students and the employers.
“It’s helpful for them to hear it directly from the people in those jobs versus us, you know, sitting in a room and them researching on a computer. This is a lot more hands-on, so that’s exciting for them, I think, and the businesses to see their future workforce as well," Runnells said.
Triton High School will change up "Beyond High School Day" next school year in order to give students a fresh experience.