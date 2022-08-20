Students get ready for school with Back to School Block Party

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's hard to believe in just a few weeks RPS students will be back in the classroom again. To get them ready for the school year, a party was held on Saturday in Reverend Martin Luther King Jr Park.
Families stopped by the park to enjoy one of the last few weekends of summer with some fun. Over 400 people came out for the second annual Back to School Block Party.
"We're excited. The kids excited. This is they're looking forward only to this but they're looking forward to only going to school. And that's what it's all about," says volunteer Andre Crockett.
The event started last year to bring the community together before the new school year. After it's success in 2021 community volunteers decided to bring it back again. The back to school block party gives students the chance to get a free haircut, enjoy fun activities and get to know the RPS staff.
"I've seen very few communities like this where the school district did not organize this. The City of Rochester didn't organize this. A community group and individuals organized this," says RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel. "This is authentically a community celebrating education and schools and not just sort of organizations do it because it's their job. I'm getting the chance to talk to lots of our students, parents, staff and they always have good ideas for what we should be doing to make our schools better."
Pekel wasn't the only staff member to attend. John Marshall High School guidance counselor Jen Thurston also stopped by. This was her first time at the block party.
"We decided to come out here, support the kids, see what kids we see out here," Thurston tells KIMT News 3. "It's been great seeing some of the students get their supplies and getting ready for school again."
Thanks to sponsors including Altra Federal Credit Union, Target and Mayo Clinic students were able to get free backpacks and hygiene products. The organizers also received support from many donor.
If you couldn't make it to the Back to School Block Party but would still like to donate, click here.